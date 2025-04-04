Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A college group, which has sites across Sussex, has been given a glowing Ofsted report.

Chichester College Group (CCG) was awarded an overall rating of 'good', with its apprenticeship and adult provision receiving 'outstanding' judgements in the report published on Wednesday (April 2).

The group has been rated ‘outstanding’ for apprenticeships and adult programmes and received a ‘strong’ skills rating.

The CCG includes seven colleges – Brighton Metropolitan, Brinsbury, Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Northbrook, and Worthing.

Inspectors gave high praise after visits were carried out in February – the first inspection since the group's merger in August 2022.

The inspection was carried out by a large team of 27 inspectors over four days and covered all seven colleges across ten campuses.

Andrew Green, chief executive officer for Chichester College, said: “We’re extremely proud of our Ofsted report. To achieve two ‘outstanding’ judgements, ‘strong’ for skills and a range of ‘good’ judgements is incredible.

“The ‘strong’ grade is the highest possible rating for skills and reflects the phenomenal work that our teams do in collaboration with our employers, stakeholders and communities to drive economic prosperity and social cohesion.

"It is recognition that we do that exceptionally as an anchor institution for our region.

“The whole report highlights high standards that we operate at, and how that is really driving achievement and success of our students. It was phenomenal to see our staff being recognised throughout the report for their work.

“Our staff go above and beyond every single day for our students. They give everything to our students, and I am so proud to see their commitment recognised by Ofsted.

“This rating gives our students, employers and local communities an assurance that they are in very good hands when they study or work with us.”

The CCG was recognised as 'strong' for its contribution to meeting skills needs – the highest possible grading.

The inspector wrote: “Leaders have an exceptional understanding of the skills landscape for the regions they serve. They collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders very effectively.

“College leaders play a prominent role in the Sussex an Surrey Institute of Technology. They have established skills advisory panels to gain insight into stakeholders’ skills challenges and develop the curriculum in response.

"Leaders are highly successful at aligning the curriculum with skills priorities in the region.”

Ofsted inspectors commended the provision for adult learners across various courses, stating that they 'benefit highly from excellent training that helps them to succeed and transforms their lives. The education and training adult learners receive has a profound impact on their personal and professional development.’

CCG's apprenticeship programmes were also praised, with inspectors noting that apprentices 'enjoy high-quality training' while developing skills and behaviours valued by employers.

The report added: “Apprentices develop the essential skills and positive professional behaviours that their employers highly value.

“Apprentices perform exceptionally well at work. They achieve extremely well in their final assessments and often gain promotion as a result of their studies.”

The inspector noted that learners and apprentices ‘value the welcoming culture at the colleges that leaders and staff create’, adding: “Learners with high needs enjoy the college group’s inclusive culture.

"Staff demonstrate high levels of empathy and understand their learners and their individual needs. However, at times, learners do not benefit from teaching or activities that are sufficiently challenging or provide opportunities for them to produce work to the standard of which they are capable.”

Teachers were commended for being knowledgeable and experienced in their subjects – which they use to ‘successfully bring their subjects alive’.

Staff were celebrated for their 'strong understanding of learners' needs' and provision of tailored support, with Ofsted noting that they 'make sure learners progress confidently towards their individual outcomes’.

The report did provide a list of areas the group can make improvements in:

– Improve students’ attendance, ‘particularly in GCSE English and mathematics’;

– Improve the proportion of students who make positive progress from their starting points in GCSE English and mathematics, and who achieve A-level

qualifications;

– Ensure young learners know how to keep themselves safe from the risk of radicalisation and extremism.

To read the full report, visit: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50273557