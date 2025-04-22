Family-run education catering specialist celebrates success of Ramadan hamper initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family-run education catering specialist, Olive Dining, is celebrating the recent success of its new Ramadan hampers, designed to support students during the month-long fasting period.

Headquartered in Surrey and serving primary and secondary schools in and around the London and South East region, Olive Dining has established a positive reputation in partnering with schools to enhance student life through the provision of tasty, freshly prepared and wholesome meals.

Committed to delivering a service rooted in nutrition, sustainability, and community, Olive Dining prides itself on creating an inclusive experience where every member of the school community feels valued and represented.

To extend its support for students during Ramadan, the forward-thinking caterer has now developed and launched a new hamper, which provides students with ingredients to prepare a cooked meal after school. This comes complete with a recipe card and pre-recorded video of the Olive Dining chef guiding students through the cooking process.

Leading up to Ramadan, Olive Dining promoted the meal kit in local mosques and around the community, so that families in the area were aware of the initiative and could also sign up to receive a hamper.

The programme was a huge success, with over 1,000 hampers provided to pupils each week, with 5000+ distributed throughout the month.

Stephanie Spratt, Founder and CEO of Olive Dining, confirmed: “Olive Dining is an inclusive education caterer, dedicated to supporting all students and members of the school community through quality, freshly prepared and nutritious meals.

While we have always supported students throughout Ramadan, one of our leading Chefs came up with the idea of extending this through our new hampers, which also provides the opportunity to teach students how to make nutritious meals from scratch. I am delighted with the positive response we have received from parents and members of the local community alike and look forward to implementing this new and exciting initiative on a permanent basis.”

Founded by Stephanie Spratt and Chris Witter over 14 years ago, Olive Dining was created to provide innovative, solution led bespoke catering services to primary and secondary schools in and around the London area. Having both worked for large catering companies focusing on large multi-site contracts, Stephanie and Chris identified a requirement for a catering service with an individual, flexible and proactive approach to managing food services with a large emphasis on customers, staff and nutrition.

Today, Olive Dining operates across 150+ sites and is underpinned by a team of enthusiastic foodies who take great pride in offering bespoke menus that are vibrant, innovative, and prepared from scratch.