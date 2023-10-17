Famous author visits Burgess Hill Girls to talk about her journey to becoming a writer

An award-winning YA author visited Burgess Hill Girls last week to give a series of talks and writing workshops.

Patrice Lawrence’s debut novel Orangeboy won the Waterstones Childrens’ Book Prize for Older Children and The Bookseller YA Book Prize. Since then she has published three more novels including Indigo Donut, which won the CrimeFest Best Crime Fiction for Young Adults Award in 2018, and Eight Pieces of Silva, which won the Jhalak Children and Young Adult Prize in 2021.

On Thursday, October 12, she gave writing workshops for students in Year 7 and Year 8, and a session for Year 6 students from local Primary School, Birchwood Grove.

Patrice Lawrence at Burgess Hill Girls

Sarah Kruschandl, Burgess Hill Girls head of English, said: “Patrice candidly shared insights into her life, her sources of inspiration, and her journey to becoming a writer. She emphasised the transformative influence of books and how they mould one’s identity. For a young black girl growing up in the 1970s UK, the effect of not finding herself or her family reflected in the stories she read was profound. Furthermore, she delved into the book-writing process, unveiling the creative magic behind her works.”

During her visit Patrice gave advice on how to embrace curiosity and overcome societal stigmas. She also introduced her most recent book, ‘Is That Your Mama?’, a picture book about growing up in a mixed-race household. Patrice said: “I wrote this for the little girl to know she doesn’t have to answer strangers’ nosy questions.”