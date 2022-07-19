Felpham students raise more than £3,000

Students raised the money – which will also be spent on improving facilities at the school – with a week of youth action. Starting on July 11 and ending on July 15, the week featured everything from a summer fair, a literature hunt, to a colour run.

A sponsored swim also took place at the Arun Leisure Centre, and students got the chance to ‘sponge a teacher’ or buy a range of treats from a tuckshop run by the Year 12 charity committee. A real highlight of the youth action week, the tuck shop actually sold out of stock, moving 500 pick a mix bags and 300 ice pops to treat hungry students of all ages.

Mr Anstiss, head teacher at Felpham Community College, said the youth action week was ‘a great chance to let off some steam, have fun and fundraise for some excellent charities.’

Year 9 students at Felpham Community College

He added: “It has been great to see students out enjoying themselves in the glorious sunshine. This year the school community voted to support Chestnut Tree House, Macmillan Cancer Support, Blue Cross for Pets and improving outdoor facilities for students at FCC. Money is still being collected and counted, but the aim is to raise over £3000. A massive thank you to all the students, parents /carers and staff for their support with our charity programme for this academic year - we have done so much and we couldn’t do it without everyone’s support.”