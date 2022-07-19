'Fantastic' summer social held as Felpham sixth form students say goodbye

Taking place at Fontwell Park on July 8, the glitzy social gave sixth form students a chance to celebrate the end of the academic year, to decompress after the stress of exam season.

Year 12 students book-ended the first half of their A-Level studies, while year 13 students bade a fond farewell to staff and classmates before moving into the world of work, university or beyond.

Whatever they go on to do, Sixth form year leader Zoe Brixley said the social evening was incredibly well-earned, praising the students for their hardwork and determination over the last few months: “It was a lovely evening. Students have worked very hard this year and achieved so much, so this was a great chance to have some fun.

Sixth form students at Felpham Community College

"Everyone had put in lots of effort with their outfits and they all looked amazing. It was fab to see everyone dressed up and enjoying themselves, especially after no school events like this for the last few years.

"We are now looking forward to seeing year 13 for results day in August and welcoming year 11 to our sixth form in September. We have also started planning for the next sixth form open evening at the beginning of October. Our FCC sixth form is going from strength to strength and, on evenings like this, it’s great to see the

students so relaxed and enjoying themselves.”