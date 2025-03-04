Flippin' good fun - annual pancake scramble at Shoreham College
Mrs Bakhtiari did the honours for this eagerly anticipated event, throwing the giant pancake high into the air whilst teams of Year 6 pupils excitedly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.
Speaking of the event Mrs Bakhtiari, Principal said: “The traditional pancake scramble is a highly anticipated event both for us and for the seagulls! The sun was shining, the ground was somewhat damp under (bare) foot and our pupils made us proud - showing teamwork, fair play and that whether you are placed 1st or 4th matters less than coming together as a community for some quite frankly, very silly fun!
Congratulations go to the triumphant winners Freddie, Joshua, Zara and Amelie from Grenville House, who won £20 for collecting a whopping 920g of pancake.