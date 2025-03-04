Flippin' good fun - annual pancake scramble at Shoreham College

The whole of Shoreham College was out in force on Shrove Tuesday to cheer on their respective Houses in the annual Pancake Scramble.

Mrs Bakhtiari did the honours for this eagerly anticipated event, throwing the giant pancake high into the air whilst teams of Year 6 pupils excitedly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.

Speaking of the event Mrs Bakhtiari, Principal said: “The traditional pancake scramble is a highly anticipated event both for us and for the seagulls! The sun was shining, the ground was somewhat damp under (bare) foot and our pupils made us proud - showing teamwork, fair play and that whether you are placed 1st or 4th matters less than coming together as a community for some quite frankly, very silly fun!

Congratulations go to the triumphant winners Freddie, Joshua, Zara and Amelie from Grenville House, who won £20 for collecting a whopping 920g of pancake.