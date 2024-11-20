From Brighton to Boston: OIC Brighton students attend MIT’s STEAM week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three students from Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton were selected to join Nord Anglia Education students from around the world for a week of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA. The week-long event, STEAM Week, which took place between 28 October and 1 November, is part of Nord Anglia Education’s wider partnership with MIT.

The event, held annually on the MIT campus, provides students with the opportunity to engage with MIT professors and researchers through challenges such as coding, robotics, bioengineering and nanotechnology. The MIT-Nord Anglia STEAM programme aims to cultivate students’ subject knowledge and transferrable skills such as creativity, critical thinking and communication. Campus tours of both MIT and Harvard University enable students to gain experience of university life in the USA.

To secure a place on the trip, high school students from 49 Nord Anglia schools submitted a three-minute video explaining what they would do if they were innovators at MIT. Mara P., Michael A., and Tank S., were all selected to represent OIC Brighton on the overseas trip following their compelling submissions.

Mara said: “I found the visit so inspiring. MIT is my first choice of university and, following the visit, I have a much clearer idea of how to get there.”

Mara, Michael and Tank on campus at MIT

Michael added: “It was a busy week but I found it so interesting to see the facilities and prototypes at the university. One of the projects I worked on was creating a compass using a laser cutter and 3D printer, which I was allowed to take home.”

The third student from the college who took part in the trip, Tank, said: “Meeting graduates and professors who are true experts in their fields was my highlight. The trip has motivated me to explore subjects like engineering and physics and aim high."

Tess St Clair-Ford, Principal, OIC Brighton said: “Being part of the Nord Anglia family of schools means our students benefit from unique transformational learning opportunities with its partners such as UNICEF and MIT. Academic excellence is at the heart of all we do at the college and the MIT-Nord Anglia STEAM programme equips our students with important skills through hands-on, interdisciplinary STEAM learning. Throughout the year, our students also benefit from in-school and online challenges through the STEAM programme, which fuel their learning, and inspire our future scientists, engineers and mathematicians.”

As well as the STEAM programme, students at OIC Brighton benefit from the college’s Super Curricular Programme. Built into their timetable, the programme is designed to enhance students’ personal development, strengthen their university applications and prepare them for successful academic and professional careers. Students at the college can choose from a diverse range of activities and clubs including Mathematics and Science Olympiads, sports and arts clubs, national and international trips and more.

