From Harry Potter to Where’s Wally: It’s World Book Day at Benfield Primary School!

Benfield Primary School is bursting with colour and imagination as its 200 pupils come together to celebrate World Book Day.

World Book Day is celebrated across the globe to champion the importance of books in children’s education and development. Benfield Primary School takes part every year to support and encourage its pupils to embrace the joy of reading.

Pupils at the school have gone all out to showcase their favourite book with characters from some of our favourite children’s books, including appearing across the school. Pupils can also wear pyjamas to dress up to read before cosy storytime.

Emma Lake, Executive Headteacher at Benfield Primary School, said:

Head of School, Drew Dower, dressed as a tiger alongside a Year 1 pupil.

“World Book Day is always a highlight at Benfield Primary School, and this year was no exception. Seeing our pupils embrace the celebration in such a fun and creative way has been wonderful. Their enthusiasm for reading makes us incredibly proud and we look forward to continuing to nurture their love for learning.”

The Headteacher added reading and literacy are a key focus for the school year-round. Last year, with the support of its Parents and Friends Association (PFA) and the wider community, Benfield renovated its library. Everyone came together to paint the space and make it a magical, welcoming and inspiring place to read, with pupils and classes now enjoying the space every day.

Continuing this mission, staff at Benfield have been working together this term to develop even more opportunities for reading across every year group. Deborah Strain, Head of Education at Eko Trust, which Benfield is a part of, and Kim Fryer, Reading Lead at the school, have been remapping the reading curriculum.

Kim Fryer, Reading Lead at Benfield Primary School, said:

Benfield Primary School pupils in the school library, which was renovated by the PFA last year.

“We’ve relaunched a high-quality diet of rich and diverse reading texts that represent the school community. Every class in the school enjoys storytime, which takes place daily. We recognise the power of books for capturing our imagination and making sense of the world!”

Deborah Strain, Trust Leader for Education, added:

“It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm from both staff and pupils for literacy at Benfield Primary School. Events like World Book Day alongside reading being embedded in the curriculum show children that books open doors to imagination and discovery. The school’s dedication to fostering a love of books is truly inspiring.”