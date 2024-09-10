Queen’s University has published a statement about the Observatory Science Centre (OSC) on the Herstmonceux Castle Estate, its UK campus.

The update was published on the Canadian university’s website, www.queensu.ca, on August 14 and edited for clarity on September 3.

It comes after the news that the OSC, which opened in 1995, is looking for a new home because its lease is not being renewed.

The statement, posted in the Bader College section of the site, said: “Earlier this year the Board of Trustees of Bader College made the difficult decision not to renew a long-term lease with The Observatory Science Centre when its lease of the observatory buildings at the Herstmonceux Science Centre expires in 2026.”

Queen's University has published a statement about the Observatory Science Centre (OSC) on the Herstmonceux Castle Estate. Photo: Peter Cripps

It said Queen’s University is assessing the needs of the Herstmonceux Castle Estate and would soon embark on ‘a full operational and strategic review’ about the ‘future orientation and sustainability’ of the college, buildings, and Herstmonceux property. The university anticipates this work ‘will take a considerable amount of time’ to finish.

The statement continued: “The university appreciates that not renewing the lease with the OSC while we focus on assessing the estate and various components, creates challenges for their operations. Signing any long-term leases in advance of that effort would be imprudent and premature, and providing assurances about the potential to renew leases is not possible.”

But the university said it values its historic sites and is committed to preserving them, saying this includes telescopes, domes, and observatory buildings.

“We will continue to abide by all requirements associated with its ownership and long-term care,” said the university, adding they aim to provide further updates as work progresses.

The university said: “We recognize the castle is a vibrant and important hub for Queen’s University and the East Sussex community.”

The news that the OSC was looking for a new home caused a stir in July. Solar physicist Dr Ryan French from Sussex, who now works at the National Solar Observatory in Colorado, called it ‘sad news for UK astronomy history’. He called for the site to be preserved for future generations and collected community views at www.SaveTheOSC.com for a letter to Queen’s University. The site is no longer accepting responses. There is a separate ‘Save the Observatory’ petition at www.change.org, which now has more than 8,000 signatures.