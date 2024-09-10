Fans of Herbie Flowers have paid tribute to the Sussex-based musician who died late last week, aged 86.

Herbie’s family confirmed on Saturday, September 7, that he had passed away.

The bassist and tuba player, who lived in Ditchling, had worked with many rock and pop stars, including Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Sir Paul McCartney.

He played bass in T. Rex and Blue Mink and, according to the BBC, is ‘thought to have contributed to more than 500 hit albums by the end of the 1970s’.

Herbie Flowers performing at his 75th birthday celebrations as part of the Brighton Festival in 2013. Photo: Alex Jenkins

David Bowie’s estate, posting on the star’s official X profile, said: “We are very sad to learn of the passing of Herbie Flowers in the last couple of days. His work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here. Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Singer-songwriter Tim Burgess from The Charlatans posted on X: “Farewell Herbie Flowers. He made the greats sound greater.”

Suede bassist and author Mat Osman said: “So many great basslines – imagine having played on Space Oddity, Walk on the Wild Side and Rock On…”

Herbie Flowers in the Jack and Jill race during Ditchling Village Day in 2014. Photo: Steve Robards

Herbie Flowers was born Brian Keith Flowers on May 19, 1938, in Isleworth, and played the tuba in the Royal Air Force in the 1950s. He was one of the founder members of Blue Mink in the 1960s and worked as a session bass guitarist too, playing on both David Bowie’s self-titled album (1969) and Diamond Dogs (1974). He is credited with writing the bassline for Lou Reed's ‘Walk on the Wild Side’. He became a member of T. Rex in 1977 and also founded the prog rock group Sky in 1979.

Herbie frequently performed across Sussex, playing at venues like St Mary in the Castle in Hastings, Ditchling Village Hall and Hurst Festival. He made many appearances for charity and took part in Ditchling Village Day, playing tuba in the Jack and Jill race in 2014.

Herbie was set to perform at Hurst Festival this year but a festival spokesperson said: “This event is cancelled due to the sad passing of Herbie Flowers. He was an amazing person and will be missed. We will email all ticket holders.”

Herbie also had a relationship with the Brighton Dome for decades. A spokesperson for the Dome said on Facebook: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of acclaimed musician Herbie Flowers. Herbie had a longstanding connection with Brighton Dome which began in the 1970s, when he performed regularly with his bands Blue Mink in 1971, and Sky 1979-1984 as part of Brighton Festival. More recently was the hugely popular Herbie Flowers’ Rockshop – a summer rock school which ran 2007-2013 and inspired hundreds of young people – and Herbie Flowers’ Jazz Breakfasts on Sunday mornings from 2012-2019.”

“Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival staff proudly voted to name one of our dressing rooms after him during our recent refurbishment, and we will continue to remember his legacy and wonderful connection to our organisation."

In 2013 Herbie performed at his 75th birthday celebrations as part of the Brighton Festival.