Good Ofsted rating for Cuckfield home that provides ‘effective services’ to children and young people

A children’s home has received an overall rating of ‘Good’ by Ofsted, following a two-day inspection earlier this year.

The inspection was carried out at Orchard House in Staplefield Road on February 28 and March 1.

The children’s home, which is run by West Sussex County Council, was praised for its staff’s good work and the ways in which children are helped to grow.

The report said: “The long-serving and committed staff team understands the needs and wishes of the children very well. This is helping children to grow in confidence and develop independence.”

An Ofsted inspection was carried out at Orchard House in Staplefield Road, Cuckfield, on February 28 and March 1

It continued: “Using therapies funded by the local authority, staff support and prepare children extremely well for difficult life events.”

The report added: “Staff are aware of children’s targets and their responsibilities in helping children achieve these. Staff demonstrate good knowledge and were seen in practice helping children to achieve their multi-agency goals. Every bit of children’s progress is noticed, valued and recognised by the staff team.”

The Ofsted report also found that: children are encouraged to express their views and make clear choices; children are involved in making decisions about their home; the progress of children is valued; staff actively safeguard children and promote their health and emotional well-being; and the effectiveness of leaders and managers is good.

The report said: “The culture of the home is characterised by high expectations and aspiration for all children. The ethos and objectives of the home are demonstrated in practice, and staff are unanimous in saying that children are at the centre of all decisions.”

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, congratulated and thanked staff at Orchard House.

She said: “It is because of their amazing work that we can foster such a supportive environment. We are dedicated to ensuring children and young people in West Sussex are provided with the appropriate care, helping them reach their potential while keeping them safe from vulnerable situations. These are our top priorities in the council, and we are taking action to address the improvements identified.”