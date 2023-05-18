Edit Account-Sign Out
Man found dead in Hassocks: 64-year-old discovered by side of road

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a man was found dead in Hassocks.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 12:22 BST
Sussex Police said a man was found dead in Hassocks on Thursday, May 18Sussex Police said a man was found dead in Hassocks on Thursday, May 18
Police said officers attended Clayton Hill at about 12.40am on Thursday, May 18, after concerns had been raised for the welfare of a 64-year-old man found by the side of the road.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, including the possibility the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

“Police are appealing for any information, or anyone who saw the man in the area around that time. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured relevant dash cam footage in the vicinity of Clayton Hill. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Bicester.”

