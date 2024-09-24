Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hailsham preschool has started a fundraiser after a recent break-in.

Union Corner Preschool, based at Union Corner Hall in Hawks Road, is trying to raise £500 on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser has made about £100 so far. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-union-corner-preschool-recover-from-bike-shed-break-in to donate.

The school announced on Facebook on Friday, September 20: “Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. This means so much to our little pre-school.”

A message on the fundraising page, which was organised by Sarah Lane and Becci McBurney on behalf of the school, said: “At Union Corner Pre-school, we strive to create a safe and nurturing environment for our children to learn and grow. Unfortunately, we recently experienced property damage as our padlocked bike shed was broken into, resulting in the damage of one of our beloved two-seater bikes which helps the children build social skills, one of our balance bikes which aids the children's balance and gross motor skills and our small shed where we store our outdoor toys.

“As a charity-run preschool, our funds are limited, and we rely heavily on the generosity of our community to provide the best for our little learners. We are seeking your support to help us replace the damaged bikes and repair the shed, ensuring that our children can continue to enjoy outdoor activities safely. Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant impact on our pre-school community. Together, we can help Union Corner Pre-school recover from this setback and continue to provide a joyful and enriching environment for our children.”