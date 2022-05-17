Deadline given to Five Acre Field travellers in Eastbourne

A group of travellers are said to have ‘forced entry’ to Eastbourne’s Five Acres Field on the evening of Friday May 13.

A council spokesperson said on May 14 , “The travellers on Five Acres forced entry to the site by moving large builders and posts that were put in place to deter this type of unauthorised access.”

Today (Tuesday, May 17) a council spokesperson said, “We have served notices on the travellers to leave Five Acres field. They have until 4pm this afternoon to leave. If they do not leave, we will seek their removal through the courts.

“Alongside this approach, we continue to liaise with Sussex Police about the use of their powers to get the site cleared more quickly. We are putting portable toilets on the site and have delivered large refuse bins.”

A resident said he watched on Saturday (May 14) as the group tipped ‘a load of rubbish out onto the grass before returning to the caravan ensemble’.

He said, “That grass patch will now die and the council will have to clear the area and you and I will have to pay for it through our taxes as nothing is free, except of course for those travellers. I think there are a lot of preconceptions and prejudices against travellers but alas, so far, the stereotype is proving to be true.”

Sussex Police were approached for a comment.

Five Acres Field travellers in Eastbourne