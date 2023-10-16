BREAKING
Handcross Park School opens new state-of-the-art building with ‘immersive classroom’

A school in Mid Sussex has opened a new-state-of-the-art building.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Handcross Park School officially opened the Owton Building this month, which houses three new English classrooms and a dedicated ‘immersive classroom’.

The school said the building is warmed by air-source heat and has integrated solar panelling and air conditioning.

A school spokesperson said: “Designed by local architects David Mott Associates and constructed by local contractors Cooke and Charman Ltd, work began in February this year and completed on schedule in August ready for the start of this term.

“Inside, the classrooms feature learning walls, where Smartboards and whiteboards integrate with shelved panelling. The staircase is a tribute to classics of children’s literature, while the wall displays pay homage to literary greats and the origins of the English language. It would be a challenge to find a more glorious English Department than the one that now resides at Handcross Park School.”

The school said the immersive classroom gives students a ‘real life’ learning environment where they can have interactive maths lessons, go on a ‘voyage’ to space or ‘hike’ through the Amazon Forest thanks to floor-to-ceiling interactive projections.

The school spokesperson said: “In association with Renaissance One, we welcomed our guest speaker, John Agard to our grand opening. Mr Agard is a well-renowned playwright, poet and children’s writer. He provided a lyrical and inspirational speech on the importance of books and the beauty of language.”

The event also welcomed staff from the Brighton College family of schools, as well as governors, friends of Handcross Park and parents. The school said the building is named after Graeme Owton who was headteacher at Handcross Park School (2011-2016).