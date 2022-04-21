Hastings and Rye MP welcomes introduction of Natural History GCSE

Sally-Ann Hart, the MP for Hastings and Rye, has today (April 21) welcomed the announcement that it will introduce a GCSE in Natural History.

The GCSE in Natural History was launched as part of a new sustainability strategy for schools. Plans unveiled by the education secretary include more opportunities for children to learn about the environment, engage with nature, and pursue careers in green industries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A draft of the government’s plan was launched at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last November. Since then, the Government has been consulting on its proposals before having now published the final plan.

SUS-211118-144421001

Ms Hart has been pressing ministers along with the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) group of Tory MPs to include a proposal for a GCSE in natural history for teenagers.

Ms Hart said: “I welcome the Government’s plan to put nature and the environment at the heart of our school curriculum, including through a new qualification in natural history, to equip young people to take up new green jobs and protect our environment.

This will have a real positive impact in schools across the country, including here in Hastings and Rye as we all continue to work towards reaching net zero.”