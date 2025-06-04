Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) announces leadership transition as Principal and CEO Mike Gaston prepares to retire

Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) today announces that its Principal and Chief Executive, Mike Gaston, has informed staff of his intention to retire following a planned transition period. Mike will remain in post to lead the College through its financial recovery strategy, ensuring stability and continuity before passing the baton on to new leadership.

With over 37 years in the Further Education sector and more than a decade at HSDC, Mike’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the College’s vision and strategy. Under his tenure, HSDC has achieved significant milestones, including two successful mergers that strengthened HSDC’s position as a leading institution in Hampshire, alongside two successful Ofsted inspections. Last year, the College marked 50 years of educating its community at the Havant and South Downs campuses, celebrating its role as a vital part of the region’s educational and economic landscape.

Whilst the College has recently navigated financial challenges, Mike’s decision to retire is driven by personal and family considerations rather than the institution’s current position.

Reflecting on his tenure, he said:

"Leading HSDC has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. Working alongside an exceptional team and inspiring students, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Further Education. After 37 years in the sector and more than a decade at this College, I feel the time is right to focus on my family and personal life. This decision has not been made lightly, but I am committed to ensuring HSDC’s continued stability and success during this transition. My priority remains guiding the College through its financial recovery, laying a strong foundation for the future. When the time comes, I am confident that new leadership will bring fresh energy and vision to HSDC, building on the achievements of the past to create an even brighter future.”

Clive Dobbin, Chair of the Corporation, expressed his appreciation, stating:

"Mike’s leadership has been transformational for HSDC, shaping a resilient and ambitious institution that continues to serve its students and community with excellence. His unwavering commitment to Further Education and his ability to navigate complex challenges with vision and integrity have left an enduring mark. On behalf of the Board, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mike for his dedication and leadership. His commitment to ensuring a smooth transition is invaluable, and we are confident that the strong foundation he has built will allow HSDC to emerge even stronger in the years ahead.”

The Board will determine arrangements for the recruitment of a successor in due course, focusing on identifying a leader who will build upon the College’s strengths and propel HSDC forward into its next phase of growth and development.