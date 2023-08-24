Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School students in Crawley are celebrating their GCSE and Vocational Level Examination results

Rev Chrissie Millwood, head teacher of the Crawley school, said: “I am delighted today to be able to congratulate so many students who have achieved results, which reflect their hard work and dedication. This year students have sat exams that were at least comparable to the 2019 cohort, and have of course dealt with a pandemic during the middle of their Secondary Education.

“I am extremely proud of their achievements and the way in which they have embraced the individual challenges presented to them as the first cohort to undertake an exams series comparable to the pre-pandemic. I am confident that these results will be a stepping stone to enable these young people to succeed in the future.

“I would also like to thank the parents and carers and the many staff involved in enabling this school to run so efficiently through many challenging times, thus facilitating this success for our students; you have continually supported them throughout this journey, thank you.”

Rev Millwood added that the Key Stage 4 students sat normal exams this year but had been affected by the pandemic during Stage 3 in Years 8 and 9.

She said the top achievers include: Devin Fonseka, who achieved an average grade of 8.5; Leo Macaulay, who achieved an average grade of 8.36; Tahoora Sadia, who achieved an average grade of 7.91; Eshal Yaser, who achieved an average grade of 7.89; and Isabel Kensey, who achieved an average grade of 7.67.