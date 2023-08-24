Students at Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath are celebrating excellent GCSE results today (Friday, August 24), the school has announced.

The school said students have seen ‘impressive outcomes’ in all areas of the curriculum with results being ‘significantly improved’ on the results for 2019.

Headteacher Edward Rodriguez said: “I am delighted to see how our students have performed in their GCSEs. They have faced and met the challenges and performed well over the entire range of subjects. They deserve their successes today.”

Oathall said that in English 83 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above, while in maths 80 per cent achieved a grade 4 or higher. In science, 80 per cent of students achieved two good science GCSE passes.