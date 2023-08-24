BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Oathall Community College GCSE results: school announces ‘impressive outcomes’ as hardworking students celebrate

Students at Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath are celebrating excellent GCSE results today (Friday, August 24), the school has announced.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST

The school said students have seen ‘impressive outcomes’ in all areas of the curriculum with results being ‘significantly improved’ on the results for 2019.

Read More
Read more: In photos – top GCSE results at Burgess Hill Girls

Headteacher Edward Rodriguez said: “I am delighted to see how our students have performed in their GCSEs. They have faced and met the challenges and performed well over the entire range of subjects. They deserve their successes today.”

Oathall said that in English 83 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above, while in maths 80 per cent achieved a grade 4 or higher. In science, 80 per cent of students achieved two good science GCSE passes.

More than 17 per cent of the cohort achieved seven or more passes at grades 7, 8 or 9, and 31 per cent of all grades awarded were 7 or higher with 80 per cent of grades awarded at 4+.

Related topics:StudentsGCSEHaywards HeathGCSEs