A Horsham area school is celebrating after being rated ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection.

Jolesfield C of E Primary School in Partridge Green had previously been designated as ‘requiring improvement.’

And officials say that the new rating follows ‘tremendous hard work and determination by the current headteacher Vicky Price, former headteacher Simon Trahern and all the staff.’

Chairman of the governors Simon Crute said it was a significant judgment for the school ‘very welcome and very well deserved.’ He added: “We are delighted with the Ofsted judgment of good. We are immensely proud of our school community, and the Ofsted ‘Good’ simply ratifies the progress we have made together. We are excited to continue to build on this success and provide the children of this area with an outstanding primary education and experience.”

The Horsham area school has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

He said the dedicated and hardworking staff genuinely cared about pupils and were committed to seeing them make progress.

Ofsted inspectors judged the school as ‘Good’ in all categories. Their report noted: “Staff set high expectations for pupils’ learning ... they achieve well.”

Headteacher Vicky Price said: "Jolesfield has always been a caring, inclusive and welcoming school where every person feels valued. The Ofsted judgement recognises the broad, engaging and ambitious curriculum which allows all children to flourish.”

Ofsted noted: “Pupils are confident that teachers will look after them.” The culture of the school and the warm atmosphere this creates was a particular source of praise: “Pupils exemplify the school’s values of ‘thankfulness, respect, resilience, teamwork and kindness.

"A natural consequence of this culture is that opportunities are created for all children to thrive. As one of our pupils told an inspector: “I wouldn’t change a thing about this school.”

Jolesfield encourages parents and carers into the school to help support their children and works hard to cultivate and nurture attitudes of support, respect and care for all.

The school says it is proud of its links with the local church and regularly marks special occasions at St Michael’s Church.

The school is holding open mornings on October 12 and November 1 for parents with children due to start primary school in September 2024.