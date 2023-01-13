Sociology teacher Sarah Faughnan said: “We were able to learn about not only the history of the court, but also the awe-inspiring building itself.
“In addition, we were given an insight into the current purpose of the court, and the economic issues facing law today. We had a tour around the majestic local area and the usage in relation to law, past and present.”
Later the group observed the process of law in a Crown Court and learned about its relation to issues in wider society.
Sarah added: “It was an extremely insightful day, hugely beneficial to the learners’ sociological studies.”
Vice principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “Colossal thanks to the sociology department and the Royal Courts of Justice for creating such a wonderful educational opportunity for our students.”