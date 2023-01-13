First and second-year sociology students at Horsham’s Collyer’s College learned about the history of the Old Bailey this week during a tour of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Sociology teacher Sarah Faughnan said: “We were able to learn about not only the history of the court, but also the awe-inspiring building itself.

“In addition, we were given an insight into the current purpose of the court, and the economic issues facing law today. We had a tour around the majestic local area and the usage in relation to law, past and present.”

Later the group observed the process of law in a Crown Court and learned about its relation to issues in wider society.

Sociology students from Horsham's Collyer's College were given a tour of the Old Bailey. Photo: Marcus Bell

Sarah added: “It was an extremely insightful day, hugely beneficial to the learners’ sociological studies.”

Vice principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “Colossal thanks to the sociology department and the Royal Courts of Justice for creating such a wonderful educational opportunity for our students.”

