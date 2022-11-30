Staff at Collyer’s College in Horsham went on strike today (Wednesday) in support of a National Education Union play claim.

Union members at Collyer’s say that they have previously ‘not had much cause to take industrial action’ during the 500-year history of the college.

One said: 'We never strike. We are not a militant group. But we have reached a point where we are so scared for the next generation of teachers. How will they afford to live and work in Horsham?'”

Strike leader Neil Kendall added: “Collyer's is a fantastic college and many of us have been working here for decades. We love the people and our community in Horsham.

"It breaks our hearts to see schools and colleges in the local area being starved of funding.”

The National Education Union staff later joined Horsham postal workers from the Communication Workers’ Union on their picket line to show solidarity.

Members of the National Education Union at Collyer's College in Horsham joined a national strike today over a pay claim

The Royal Mail workers began a fresh 48-hour national strike in a row over pay and conditions today.

It is the latest in a series of walkouts involving 115,000 mail workers and will hit deliveries across the UK.

A postal worker said on meeting Collyer’s staff: "It was so heartening to have the support from other key workers. It gave us a real lift. We are all in this together.”

The National Education Union strike today is the first national walkout in the sector since 2016. Its members say they have suffered real-terms pay cuts in the region of 20 per cent since 2010.