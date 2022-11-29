Plans are being made to open a new eatery and barista coffee house between Horsham and Crawley.

Fuel Road House – which runs a coffee shop and burger bar near Henfield – wants to open a new branch at Holmbush Farm in Faygate.

But some local residents are objecting to the proposals because of fears it could end up becoming a meeting place for ‘boy racers.’

The residents say that Fuel Road House is known for holding motorcycle and car meets.

Holmbush Farm owner Piers Calvert is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to vary a condition of planning consent to allow the new coffee house to open.

Holmbush Farm operated a farm park – Holmbush Farm World – from 1993 to 2013 where the public could visit the farm, meet the animals and learn about farming. Visitors could enjoy tractor rides, see demonstrations of hawking, milking, shearing and events with children’s entertainers and magicians.

A new larger tea room was built In 2006 at the farm’s entrance and served tea, coffee, hot food, and sold merchandise.

But, in a planning statement to the council, Piers Calvert says the business was unsustainable and ceased trading in 2013.

But it kept the farm’s tea room open serving tea, coffee and hot food and selling merchandise as it had done previously.

But following the effects of the Covid pandemic and people’s changing habits, it was decided this year to also close that business.

Now Fuel Road House want to use the premises for their own eatery and Holmbush Farm is seeking permission from the council to lift a planning clause which restricts use of the building only by Holmbush Farm World.

In their planning statement, the farm says: “The new proposed [independent] tenants are Fuel Road House, who already run a high-quality niche coffee shop and burger bar on Goldings Barn Industrial Estate near Henfield which has been open for several years and will carry on being open.

"At Holmbush Farm they are taking advantage of a newly available larger space to expand their business which has been gaining followers fast since lockdown.

“From the outset they will be using the tea room for serving barista coffee, serving hot food, selling merchandise, and providing education and entertainment for children, exactly the same use as this building has been used for since its construction in 2006.

“The kitchen and dining room layout is to remain the same, with the same sized seating area as before. The car park is the same and the numbers attending are not anticipated to be any larger than that for which planning permission was originally granted.”

The statement adds: “A great many local people are excited about the prospect of having a new local destination to go to in the gap between Horsham and Crawley which has many new houses and residents but not so much to do close by.”

