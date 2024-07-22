Horsham school rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted in first inspection in 12 years

By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
A Horsham school has been rated ‘Outstanding’ after its first Ofsted inspection in 12 years.

And the rating has delighted staff and students at Tanbridge House School which was previously rated ‘outstanding’ in 2012.

Headteacher Mark Sheridan said: “Receiving an Ofsted outstanding judgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm and commitment of our students, and the support of our parents and governors.

“Together, we have created an environment where excellence thrives. The report highlights our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of education and fostering a nurturing, inclusive environment where everyone strives to be the best that they can be. Thank you to everyone who made this possible – our journey of excellence continues.”

Tanbridge House School in Horsham has been rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

The school received the top grading in four key areas: Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management.

The Inspectors highlighted several strengths that underscore the school’s commitment to excellence: School Community: The care, kindness, and achievement that embody the school community are central to the school’s ethos. Enrichment is a vital part of school life, with a high level of student participation in various activities.

Reading and Literacy: There is a rigorous and diligent approach to reading, ensuring that all teachers are teachers of literacy across all subjects. This was recognised as a significant strength of the school.

Support for Disadvantaged Students: The precision focus and depth of knowledge about individual students with special educational needs and disabilities is evident throughout the school’s practices. The bespoke approach to students with particular vulnerabilities ensures they receive the support they need to thrive.

Student Progress and Behaviour: Students who attend school regularly and make full use of the interventions provided make positive progress. Additionally, the level of self-regulation where students take responsibility for their own behaviour is exceptional and does not happen by accident.

Academic Rigour and Provision: There is a real sense of academic rigour and provision that permeates the school, and this is reflected in the outstanding outcomes students achieve.

The Ofsted report states: “A clear sense of care resonates through this truly inclusive school. Strong relationships are evident across the site, and pupils are known well by staff. Pupils are ambitious for what they can achieve, and staff encourage this through high expectations.”

