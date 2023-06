Police want to question two women following the theft of a phone in Horsham.

Officers say that the iPhone 14+ was taken from a buggy while the victim was in the Cancer Research shop in East Street on Saturday June 17 between 12.50pm and 1pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the theft believe the two women pictured have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries and ask them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Police in Horsham want to question these two women after a phone was stolen at a charity shop. Photo: Sussex Police

