Recognising the industry’s gender imbalance and growing demand for tech skills, RSA Insurance joined International Girls in ICT Day celebrations through its partnership with the Code Club at Millais, an all-girl school in Horsham.

According to research by RSA, boys are more than twice as likely than girls to say they are very likely to pursue a career in coding or computer science.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, covering 790 young people aged between 13 and 18 in the UK, also found that 14 per cent of girls felt the lack of resources held them back from pursuing further education or a job in technology.

26/04/2022 - Ciaran McCrickard / PA Media Assignments - In celebration of International Girls in ICT Day on 28th April, RSA Insurance is shining a spotlight on the great work being done by RSA employees and the Code Club at Millais School. Pictured are the school coding ambassadors and RSA Data Scientist Amanda Beedham (back l) and Subject Lead of Digital Techonolgy Becci Hunt (back r).

Since launching Code Club in 2017, Millais has seen a 23 per cent increase in students taking computer science at GCSE level. The club aims to diversify the workforce of tomorrow by teaching practical skills to students aged 11-14, introducing them to coding and skill essential to the UK economy.

RSA has been supporting Millais’ Code Club since January 2020 with prepared lesson plans and classes by Amanda Beedham, a data scientist at RSA.

The insurance group also donated 50 laptops through RSA’s community grant.

Have you read: Horsham college tackles food poverty and eco issues

Becci Hunt, subject lead of digital technologies at Millais School, said: “I am so proud of what we have accomplished with Code Club since its launch. We now have this amazing community where students can learn to code together and develop their computer skills, from programming a website using HTML to completing some really interesting projects on Micro:bits.

“With support from Amanda, Emily and Phyllis from RSA, we have been able to show students where their skills could take them in the real world, hopefully inspiring and empowering these talented young people to use their skills in whatever they choose to do in the future.”

Megan Wilks, year 10 student, said: “Code Club has really improved my knowledge and helped me progress from coding in Scratch to more advanced languages like Python.

“I’m now working on a wide range of projects, such as creating websites in HTML to making games just from code. Anyone can learn to do coding if they just give it a shot!”

Megan’s skills in coding have helped towards her Duke of Edinburgh Award, as she used skills learned through Code Club to build a website.

Amanda said: “By role-modelling and showing that coding can be fun and a creative outlet, we’re playing our part in ensuring these students at Millais School can feel included and empowered to bring to life their versions of the future, even in male-dominated fields like computer science.”