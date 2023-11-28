Housebuilder donates luxury hamper to Crowborough school for Polar Express Christmas Fayre

A housebuilder donated a luxury hamper to a school in Crowborough ahead of its Polar Express Christmas Fayre.

Teachers and pupils at Sir Henry Fermor Primary School were thrilled to receive the gift from Dandara before the special event on Saturday, November 25.

The Harvey Nichols hamper contained £125 worth of luxury gifts and was raffled off to attendees at the popular annual event.

Mel Slater, chair of the Friends of Fermor School, said: “Year after year, this event is a huge success with the pupils, and with proceeds going directly to the school, it’s great to have Dandara’s support through the donation of such a lovely hamper.”

The Polar Express themed fayre offered pupils the chance to play games, take part in arts and crafts activities, enjoy a section of food and drink and win prizes in the raffle.

Pupils were also allowed to wear pyjamas to the event.

Stuart Galloway, head of sales at Dandara South East, said: “It’s great to be able to get involved in such an important event for the school. We hope everyone had a lovely time at the Christmas Fayre and that the winner of the raffle enjoys their hamper.”