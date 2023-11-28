Haywards Heath cancer survivor Florence, 11, performs with Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts

A young girl from Haywards Heath who battled cancer got to perform onstage with Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Florence Leppard, 11, was in a choir for children who have experienced a cancer diagnosis. They sang to a star-studded audience at the Children with Cancer UK Gala on Saturday, November 11, at London’s Grosvenor House.

The choir featured 11 kids and their siblings who sang a version of ‘A Million Dreams’ from The Greatest Showman with the Girls Aloud star, supported by musical director Adam Gerber and students from Anglia Ruskin University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florence’s mother Kerry said: “To watch Florence perform on stage with Nicola Roberts to hundreds of guests after everything she went through at such a young age, was an incredibly proud and emotional moment. No child should have to receive a cancer diagnosis and we hope that the choir’s performance at the Gala will help increase awareness and understanding of childhood cancer, and raise vital funding to support other young patients and their families who are fighting this devastating disease.”

Florence Leppard, 11, from Haywards Heath performed onstage with Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts. Photo: Children with Cancer UK/ Tamlee Troy-Pryde

The recent gala’s audience included Florence’s parents, Kerry and John, and her sisters Daisy and Elsa. Other audience members included TV personality Vanessa Feltz, journalist Andrea McLean, TV and radio presenter Angellica Bell, interior designer Kelly Hoppen, TV personality Ollie Locke and ambassador for the charity Olympian Paula Radcliffe. The event was hosted by Gaby Roslin. It welcomed more than 600 guests and raised over £620,000 to help fund the charity’s research into the treatment and causes of childhood cancers. Guests also enjoyed a live music set from Grammy-award winners Soul II Soul.