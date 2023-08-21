Woodlands Meed governors have expressed frustration at the news that the new college will not be finished in time for the autumn term.

The governors said they carried out a site visit on Friday, August 18, which showed that the building would not be ready for occupation on September 7.

They said: “There is huge disappointment for students, parents and staff at Woodlands Meed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “Everyone had been avidly anticipating the start of the new academic year in the long-awaited college building. WSCC (West Sussex County Council) originally made a formal Proposal under the Education Acts to build a new special needs school for four to 19-year-olds, as a condition of being permitted to close Court Meadow and Newick House schools.”

Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill as seen in early 2022

But the governors said they had been waiting for ‘proper facilities’ since 2012. West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

The completion date for the new college has been pushed back several times but West Sussex County Council confirmed in July this year that the date was set for August 25.

The governors said the school ‘stripped down the old college buildings’ and packed everything into ‘hundreds of packing cases’ to prepare for the move in the summer holidays. But after Friday they said there was still ‘significant work outstanding’ even though work is continuing apace with more than 100 construction workers at the site. Students will now start the new term in the existing buildings.