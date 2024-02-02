The event for under 10s, was on Wednesday, January 31, and featured 12 teams from: St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Birchwood Grove County Primary School, Ditchling Church of England Primary School, The Windmills Junior School, St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, and Albourne Primary School.

There were three pools for games between teams and players could practise their skills in the ‘fun zone’ while not competing.

Olivia, who won ‘most improved player’ for St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We have had a great day; it is so much fun here. The fun zone was my favourite bit, there were so many activities to choose from.”

Her teacher Ms Roberts said: “I really loved the way it was competitive yet still really friendly and fun. It was a really nice atmosphere to practise netball, great for the community, and we hope we can come back next year.”

Burgess Hill Girls said the event was part of its strategy to forge closer partnerships with other Sussex schools. The school said the festival was run ‘according to the principals of Bee Netball’, which is England Netball’s fun and nurturing programme for children starting to play team sports. Each team had five players who all rotated positions so they could try different skills.

Burgess Hill Girls said they provided medals for the most improved player in each team, as well as Bee themed prizes for fun zone awards and certificates for all players. They said Burgess Hill Girls’ mascot, Queen Bee, handed out all the prizes and certificates.

