Josh Babarinde OBE MP collects prestigious FE Hall of Fame Award at East Sussex College

East Sussex College welcomed back one of its most distinguished alumni, Josh Babarinde OBE MP, for a special event to celebrate his induction into the Association of Colleges’ (AoC) FE Hall of Fame.

Josh, who studied at the college from 2009 to 2011, was presented with his award by the AOC Charitable Trust during a celebration event at the College’s Eastbourne campus.

The FE Hall of Fame honours alumni who have made exceptional contributions to their communities and careers, with only three individuals selected nationally each year. Josh joins an illustrious group of honorees, including West End star Shaun Escoffery and rugby legend Kevin Sinfield.

Rebecca Conroy expressed her pride as the AOC Charitable Trust presented Josh with the award: “We are incredibly proud of our former student Josh Babarinde OBE MP for being inducted into AoC’s FE Hall of Fame. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Josh’s remarkable achievements, his unwavering commitment to serving his community, and the lasting impact of further education. Josh is an active alumnus and remains a close friend of East Sussex College. For many years, he has generously given us his time to inspire our current students and staff alike. We are thrilled to see his contributions recognised with such a prestigious award and are proud to celebrate this fantastic milestone with him!”

Josh Babarinde OBE MP receives his award

Josh’s visit included an inspiring speech to current students, where he reflected on his time at East Sussex College and its role in shaping his career. He shared heartfelt anecdotes about how the college ignited his ambition and helped him become the first in his family to attend university.

Speaking on being inducted into the FE Hall of Fame, Josh said: “East Sussex College was, in so many ways, the making of me. Teachers went over and above to support and challenge me in the classroom, and they ignited my ambition to succeed in being the first in my household to go to university.

“I’m determined to pay that support forward to the next generation of students, which is why I’m honoured to champion my former college and its learners in the House of Commons as their Member of Parliament. I’m chuffed to bits to join the Association of College’s FE Hall of Fame in recognition of that work - and hopefully much more to come!”

Following his speech, Josh engaged in a lively Q&A session with students who had the unique opportunity to ask him questions about his experiences, from his time as a student to his journey into politics, social entrepreneurship, and his recent election as the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne.

The event ended with students and staff applauding Josh for his achievements and his commitment to inspiring future generations.