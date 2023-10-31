Littlehampton primary school pupils visit Parliament and chat with MP Nick Gibb

​Pupils and teachers from a Littlehampton primary school visited the Houses of Parliament as part of Parliament’s education programme this week.

The pupils, from Lyminster Primary School, in Wick Street, Wick, had a tour of the building, including inside the chamber of the House of Commons.

After the tour they met their local MP, Nick Gibb, in the 11th century Westminster Hall.

Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb with pupils from Lyminster Primary School in Parliament this week. Picture: Nick Gibb

Nick Gibb said: “I’m so pleased that Lyminster Primary School was able to arrange this visit to Parliament.

"It’s very important that children understand how the two Houses of Parliament work.