Littlehampton primary school pupils visit Parliament and chat with MP Nick Gibb
The pupils, from Lyminster Primary School, in Wick Street, Wick, had a tour of the building, including inside the chamber of the House of Commons.
After the tour they met their local MP, Nick Gibb, in the 11th century Westminster Hall.
Nick Gibb said: “I’m so pleased that Lyminster Primary School was able to arrange this visit to Parliament.
"It’s very important that children understand how the two Houses of Parliament work.
“I had an interesting conversation with the pupils at the end of their tour. Questions ranged from: ‘Why did you want to be an MP?’ to ‘Have you met the King?’”