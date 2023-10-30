Littlehampton Bonfire Society's 'heartbreak' over cancellation – how to make sure next year's event happens

​The society which organises Littlehampton’s annual bonfire event said it was devastated to have to cancel it at the last minute.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society said in a statement on Saturday that the weather had been against them all week, but had still hoped to host the event even as of the morning itself.

But as the day went on it became clear it would be unsafe to go ahead, and the difficult decision was taken to cancel on Saturday afternoon.

Sue Baker, society press officer, said: “The society struggled with preparations through the week hoping that things would improve. They got worse. By early Saturday afternoon the fire service advised against lighting the fire due to strong onshore predicted winds and a lack of appliances available to attend the event due to the multitude of local flooding emergencies requiring the fire service.

“Coles funfair decided to cut its losses and left the promenade early. The pyrotechnics company hired to provide the fireworks display had already advised that the predicted winds would not allow them to proceed safely.

“It was a heart-breaking decision for the bonfire society committee to make, but after a year's planning and much hard work fundraising and preparing they had no choice but to cancel.”

Typically, around 20,000 people attend the annual bonfire, making it one of the biggest events in the town’s calendar.

Street collections held during the event help to raise funds to put on the following year’s bonfire. But without them being able to happen, and with many costs for this year’s bonfire already incurred, it is feared there will not be enough funds to put on next year’s bonfire.

The society is asking people to consider making a donation to its JustGiving page, to improve the chances of it being able to go ahead. It costs around £30,000 to run it.

Saturday’s bonfire would have been the society’s 71st event. The event comprises a traditional torchlight street procession with marching bands, illuminated floats, traction engines large and small and massed bonfire societies. Once the procession arrives at the green, the huge bonfire is lit and followed by a fireworks display.