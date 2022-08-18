Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college, which only opened in September 2020, recorded a 98 per cent pass rate for A-levels in 2022.

More than half of the students (54 per cent) achieved A* to B grades and 75.2 per cent achieved grades A* to C.

Some 25 out of 31 A-level subjects recorded 100 per cent pass rates

Students celebrate their A-Level results at Haywards Heath College

Haywards Heath College principal Paul Riley said: “We’ve had a really strong first two years at Haywards Heath College, as we’ve seen in our first full set of A-level results.

“Our students put their trust in us, as a new college, and they have really achieved some phenomenal results. We are incredibly proud of them.

“And to do so after what has been a really challenging few years is amazing. This has been their first experience of sitting external exams for more than two years – they were awarded CAGs (Centre Assessed Grades) for their GCSEs in 2020.

Student Holly Hicks at Haywards Heath College

“They also experienced disruption to their learning, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the commitment to their studies has been admirable, they have shown great determination to achieve their goals and worked hard for their grades.

“We congratulate them and look forward to seeing them take their next steps on their educational journeys, whether that’s university, higher education or employment.”

He also thanked the staff, saying that they had ‘gone above and beyond’.

Student Arham Bari achieved A*,A,A,A, which has secured his place studying medicine at London Imperial College.

Student Arham Bari at Haywards Heath College

He said: “I really could not be happier and do not get me wrong, I could have done a little better, but I got exactly what I needed for Imperial and that to me is all that matters.”

He added: “This college allowed me to get the perfect study/home life balance from the very beginning.”

Student Holly Hicks was thrilled to have secured her spot at the Royal Academy of Dance and got higher marks than she expected.

After achieving A*,A*,A,A, she said: “I really was not expecting this to be honest, but the fact that I have overachieved simply makes me feel a lot more secure when it comes to my place at my dream academy.”

Students celebrate their A-Level results at Haywards Heath College