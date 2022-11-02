The event takes place on Friday, November 4, from 10am to 2pm, and is free to attend with parking in the college car park. Some 60 employers are attending.

Mrs Davies said: “This will be an incredibly exciting event with many local employers such as Waitrose, the Armed Forces, the fire services, PFP Leisure, NHS and the Princess Royal Hospital, McDonald’s, Lidl, Pioneer Childcare and many more attending.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies is hosting her first Jobs, Careers and Opportunities Fair at Haywards Heath College on Friday, November 4

She said: “There is huge potential to find something of interest if you are looking for a new role, extra hours or are soon to be leaving college.”