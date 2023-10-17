Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2023: District Council continues sponsorship and support
The launch took place at Mid Sussex District Council’s Council Chamber in Haywards Heath on Friday, October 13.
The event was attended by students from the district’s secondary schools, as well as cabinet members from Mid Sussex District Council, all three town mayors, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Sir Richard Kleinwort.
Councillor Ian Gibson, cabinet member for Sustainable Economy and Housing at Mid Sussex District Council, said: “The Mid Sussex STEM challenge is a fantastic event and I am thrilled that we are able to support the challenge for another year. STEM skills are in high demand across our district and so it is great to have the opportunity to support initiatives that inspire the next generation.
“I look forward to following the progress of those taking part and can’t wait to see the results of their creativity at Borde Hill Gardens on 28 June. Across the district, we are lucky to have many innovative businesses that use STEM skills to advance the real world every day. It’s terrific that these local businesses are investing their time in developing the skills of the next generation to enable them to build a strong future economy.”
This year, teams from nine secondary schools will build a hovercraft with each school partnering with a STEM ambassador from a local business. The challenge is organised by the Haywards Heath Town Team and local businesses supporting the initiative for 2023 include Thales, Conti Engineering, Nuffield Hospital, and Balfour Beatty.