Mindful Moments in West Sussex Schools

As anxiety among schoolchildren in the UK reaches unprecedented levels, it has never been more critical to equip young minds with the tools to navigate life’s challenges. Recent data reveals a staggering statistic: in 2023-24, over 500 children per day in England were referred to mental health services primarily for anxiety, more than double the rate seen before the pandemic. This alarming rise underscores the urgent need for proactive solutions within our schools.

One approach gaining momentum is the introduction of mindfulness exercises to support children’s mental health and well-being. Mindfulness, as described by Professor Jon Kabat-Zinn, the godfather of modern mindfulness, means: “intentionally paying attention to present-moment experience, inside ourselves, our minds and bodies, and in our environment, with an attitude of openness, curiosity, kindness and care.” These practices can be transformative for children, offering a range of benefits, including:

Reduced stress and anxiety Enhanced emotional well-being Improved focus and concentration Increased self-awareness Strengthened relationships Mini Mindfulness Workshops in West Sussex.

In West Sussex, Creative Learning Adventures is addressing this need with its Mini Mindfulness workshops. These engaging and playful sessions are designed to teach children simple, practical techniques to manage their emotions and build resilience. Through activities like finger-touch breathing, peaceful visualisation, and grounding exercises such as ‘be a tree,’ children learn tools to handle stress and anxiety, ultimately improving their overall well-being. Director and creative practitioner, Dee Lumley-Sharpe says, “after just one session children have tools which they can use in different situations to bring calmness and confidence to their minds and bodies. Regular mindfulness practice gives them tools for their schooldays and for life.”

Magical Mindfulness for a reception class

By participating in these mini-mindfulness sessions, children gain:

Easy-to-follow mindfulness practices Techniques to stay calm during stressful moments A boost in creativity, concentration, and emotional well-being Why Mindfulness Matters in Schools

Dame Rachel De Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England, has been vocal about the need to address the mental health crisis among young people.

Studies have repeatedly demonstrated the efficacy of mindfulness in reducing stress and promoting emotional resilience. For children, these practices lay a foundation for lifelong mental health and well-being. In the classroom, the benefits extend beyond individual students, fostering a calmer, more focused learning environment for all.

Bringing Mindfulness to Your School

Empowering children with the tools to manage their emotions and navigate challenges is an investment in their future. By introducing Mini Mindfulness workshops, schools in West Sussex can provide students with these vital skills in a fun and engaging way. These sessions are not just an intervention but a celebration of every child’s potential to thrive.

To find out more about the sessions or to book one for your school contact Dee Lumley-Sharpe on 01444 371270. [email protected] www.creativelearningadventures.net