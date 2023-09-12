Strike vote could see walkouts at almost 3,000 schools and local authorities across England and Wales, the GMB Union has warned.

More than 50,000 school and council workers will begin voting on strike action today, Tuesday, September 12.

Ballots will take place at almost 3,000 schools and local authorities across England and Wales, including Sussex

There have been previous strikes across Sussex, including Eastbourne, Worthing as well as across East Sussex.

The National Education Union held a march and rally past the Secretary of State for Education’s Office in Chichester and on to County Hall.

School workers such as teaching assistants, lunchtime supervisors, caretakers and administrative staff and council workers including social workers, refuse collectors, grounds staff and care workers will take part the ballot which closes on October 24.

Workers have rejected the NJC’s pay offer for 2023/24 on a consultative ballot.

If workers vote to strike, walkouts at schools and councils across England and Wales could begin as soon as November 9.

Sharon Wilde, GMB National Officer, said: “School staff, refuse collectors and council and town hall workers are the hidden glue that keeps our society together.

“They help our children learn, they look after our most vulnerable residents, they clean our streets, and they keep us all safe.

“They deserve proper value for the work they do.