School strikes in East Sussex: Which schools are closed on March 15 because of strike action?

Schools across East Sussex are closed today ahead of further strikes by teachers over pay and funding for education.

Teachers in the country are joining an estimated 200,000 teachers in England and Wales in the first of two straight days of industrial action.

The National Education Union (NEU) is going ahead with its final planned two days of strikes, having already walked out for three days this year, between February 28 and March 2.

Pay negotiations between teachers and the government could start as early as next week, but the current action means many pupils will miss school or work from home.

Striking teachers and supporters rallied in Worthing town centre on the first day of action last month.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: "I think a majority of schools will be affected by the dispute - some of them with full closures and many more with partial closures.

"Some secondary schools will be completely closed, others will have particular year groups in and a similar pattern in lots of lots of primary schools."

Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

The schools in East Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close on March 15:

ARK Little Ridge Primary Academy, St Leonards-on-sea – closed to all pupils except those identified as vulnerable.

Beacon Academy, Crowborough – open for Year 11 and sixth form students to complete their mock exams.

Bourne Primary School, Eastbourne – only be open to key year groups on Thursday 2nd March 2023.

Buxted Church of England Primary School – open to pupils in Year R (Oak Class) and Year 3 (Silver Birch Class)

Chyngton School, Seaford – school will be open for Years 1 and 6 pupils.

Claverham Community College, Battle – school will only be open to Year 11 students and those children of critical key workers whose parents and carers informed us that they would require supervision.

Cuckmere House School, Seaford – school will be closed to all in year 9 and a small number of students in the primary department

Glenleigh Park Academy, Bexhill-on-sea

Grove Park School, Crowborough

Hankham Primary School

Holy Cross Church Of England Primary School, Uckfield

Langney Primary Academy – open to Year 1, Year 6 and invited pupils.

New Horizons School, St Leonards-on-sea – open for identified pupils only.

Newick Church of England Primary School – closed to all pupils, except children of keyworkers.

Peacehaven Community School – year 11 students and those invited in are to arrive at 9am when the school will carry out a dynamic risk assessment to ensure we have enough staff to safeguard students.

Pevensey and Westham Church of England Primary School – Chocolate Factory and Kensuke's Kingdom classes in Year 6 and 100 Aker Wood class in Year 3 will be open for pupils.

Polegate School

Robertsbridge Community College – We will be closed for Years 7 to 9

Ropemakers Academy, Hailsham

Salehurst Church of England Primary School, Robertsbridge

Shinewater Primary School, Eastbourne

South Malling Church of England Primary School, Lewes

Southover Church of England Primary School, Lewes

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Crowborough – The school will only be open to pupils in Year 2

St Pancras Catholic Primary School, Lewes

St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School, Eastbourne

St Thomas' Church of England Primary School, Winchelsea

Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne – Only open to Year 6 pupils

Staplecross Methodist Primary School, Robertsbridge

Stone Cross School – Closed to Foundation Wrens, Year 4 Flamingos and Year 5 Ospreys

The Eastbourne Academy

Uplands Academy, Wadhurst

