The mother of a boy with autism is dismayed that a special school in Haywards Heath will not become a secondary school.

Sian Juden, 30, said her son Noah, 11, is devastated after plans to turn Brantridge School from a primary school into a joint primary and secondary fell through.

Sian, an assistant social worker, said West Sussex County Council ‘identified a need’ for Brantridge to become a secondary school last year.

“The school informed us and it was brilliant,” she said, adding that Noah was ‘over the moon’ that he would not have to leave Brantridge. Noah has autism, ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder, Sian explained, saying that Brantridge’s support had helped him thrive.

Sian Juden and her son Noah are disappointed that Brantridge School in Haywards Heath will not become a secondary school

But Sian said just before the summer holidays parents were warned the plan could collapse. “Then before the October half term we had confirmation that it’s not going ahead,” she said.

Sian feels parents have been ‘left in the dark’ and said there was ‘no contingency plan’ for alternative places for pupils at the end of the school year. She added that finding a place at a specialist school is a long process and would like the decision overturned.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “We share the Brantridge school community’s disappointment at the uncertainty of a permanent new secondary school being possible at Brantridge. This is not a question of funding, the issue is because we have not been able to reach an agreement with the landowner of the proposed secondary site, which would enable the County Council to commit to the substantial funding required. Our position is supported by the Department for Education.

“We are working to secure an agreement, unfortunately this has not been possible in time to guarantee on-going secondary provision for the current Year 7, or for the current Year 6 from September 2023. We are working closely with the school and the academy trust to find a long-term solution.”

WSCC said it aims to ensure every West Sussex child at Brantridge can find a secondary education that meets their individual needs.

Brantridge’s principal Dafydd Roberts said the school is disappointed too.

He said: “Our priority now is to support our current pupils and families to find an appropriate secondary school. We will continue to work with West Sussex to determine if a secondary provision can be established here at Brantridge School sometime in the future, as we firmly believe this is in the best interests of our pupils.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said many parents, including Sian, told her about Brantridge and she has raised the issue with the County Council.

She said: “I am disappointed that an agreement between the landlord, another council in London, and WSCC has not progressed as efficiently as WSCC had anticipated, causing delays in the project, and completely appreciate parents’ deep frustrations about the impact on their children’s education path and what is next for their youngsters at the academy.”

Mrs Davies has offered her support to WSCC to progress the matter with the landlord and has spoken with with MP colleagues.