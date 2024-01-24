Nativities 2023: Photos of school Christmas shows from Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham
Children from across the Worthing, Littlehampton, and Shoreham areas have starred in their Nativities and Christmas shows.
We have put together this gallery of pictures featuring children from reception classes across these areas.
