Nativities 2023: Photos of school Christmas shows from Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham

Children from across the Worthing, Littlehampton, and Shoreham areas have starred in their Nativities and Christmas shows.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:23 GMT

We have put together this gallery of pictures featuring children from reception classes across these areas.

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School, Littlehampton

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School, Littlehampton Photo: School

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham Photo: School

Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools

Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools Photo: School

Whytemead Primary School, Worthing, Cherry class

Whytemead Primary School, Worthing, Cherry class Photo: School

