A number of students at Seahaven Academy in Newhaven are understood to have been suspended following a student protest sparked by Tik Tok.

The student action took place on Friday, February 24, and was one of similar protests at schools across the country. Issues raised included the locking of student toilets during lesson time - something which Seahaven Academy disputes.

One parent said: "It was manic by all accounts, the shutters on the toilets had been kicked and punched so they were all dented.”

According to this parent, their child had seen over 80 students running towards the field during class. They claim that many students had been suspended and one permanently excluded.

Seahaven Academy students participate in Tik Tok protest trends against the locking of toilets during class time.

Another parent said she is hoping to start a campaign on issues at the school. After speaking to multiple students she noted issues such as the closure of toilets during class time, inappropriate ‘skirt checks’ of female pupils, and a school ethos which makes many students feel that “their best is not good enough”.

She added that in her view social media gives young people a voice, and inspires them to take action.

The school sent a message to parents on Friday, which read: “Students are participating in a Tik Tok craze protest and any student continuing to carry on participating will be sanctioned accordingly.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “On Friday, there was an incident concerning a 'challenge' posted widely on social media which encourages disruption within schools. A number of other schools in the area experienced the same on other days last week and apparently it is happening elsewhere across the country.

“This is not the type of behaviour we expect of our students, and, whilst it was only a small number involved, it is not something that we - or any other school - would tolerate. Those involved have been treated appropriately and all students have been warned of the implications of such online stunts and challenges both in school and more generally.”

They added: “There are toilets open and available for students to use at all times throughout the school; including during lessons for those that need them. Like any good school, however, we have processes in place to ensure that, during lesson time, students are focused on learning in the classroom.”

