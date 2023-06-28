The highly-anticipated ten-day show was launched on June 13 with a private viewing for distinguished guests, art enthusiasts, industry professionals and supporters.
Organisers said the event exceeded all expectations, immersing visitors in 'a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of artistic excellence'.
Throughout the evening, live music added a melodic backdrop and captivating performances celebrated the college's fusion of art, design, music and theatre.
Andrew Green, chief executive of Chichester College Group, said: “It was such a wonderful event showcasing some exceptional work by our students. What I loved the most was the event put students at the heart of the whole event, just as we do every day in our colleges. I was immensely proud of the staff and students.“
A highlight of the evening was the spectacular fashion show, where the college's fashion design students presented their innovative and cutting-edge collections.
Kirstie McCool, deputy head of learning (higher education) for art, design, media, music and theatre at Northbrook College, said: "The private viewing was an extraordinary evening that truly showcased the breadth of talent within our student community.
"The live bands, performances and the stunning fashion show added an extra layer of excitement and energy to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."