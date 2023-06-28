NationalWorldTV
Northbrook College End of Year Show 'resounding triumph', celebrating the Worthing college's fusion of art, design, music and theatre

Exceptional work by Northbrook College degree students went on display at Worthing Town Hall for an End of Year Show that tutors have described as 'a resounding triumph'.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
Exceptional work by Northbrook College degree students went on display at Worthing Town Hall for an End of Year Show. Picture: Northbrook College
Exceptional work by Northbrook College degree students went on display at Worthing Town Hall for an End of Year Show. Picture: Northbrook College

The highly-anticipated ten-day show was launched on June 13 with a private viewing for distinguished guests, art enthusiasts, industry professionals and supporters.

Organisers said the event exceeded all expectations, immersing visitors in 'a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of artistic excellence'.

Throughout the evening, live music added a melodic backdrop and captivating performances celebrated the college's fusion of art, design, music and theatre.

Exceptional work by Northbrook College degree students went on display at Worthing Town Hall for an End of Year Show. Picture: Northbrook College
Exceptional work by Northbrook College degree students went on display at Worthing Town Hall for an End of Year Show. Picture: Northbrook College

Andrew Green, chief executive of Chichester College Group, said: “It was such a wonderful event showcasing some exceptional work by our students. What I loved the most was the event put students at the heart of the whole event, just as we do every day in our colleges. I was immensely proud of the staff and students.“

A highlight of the evening was the spectacular fashion show, where the college's fashion design students presented their innovative and cutting-edge collections.

Kirstie McCool, deputy head of learning (higher education) for art, design, media, music and theatre at Northbrook College, said: "The private viewing was an extraordinary evening that truly showcased the breadth of talent within our student community.

Throughout the End of Year Show private viewing, live music added a melodic backdrop. Picture: Northbrook College
Throughout the End of Year Show private viewing, live music added a melodic backdrop. Picture: Northbrook College

"The live bands, performances and the stunning fashion show added an extra layer of excitement and energy to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."

