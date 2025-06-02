Oakwood School's third Big Sleepout for Chichester charity Stonepillow
Oakwood families and staff started half term with a Big Sleepout to raise money for Stonepillow.
Headteacher, Mrs Clare Bradbury, took part in the Big Sleepout and is thrilled that pupils raised over £4,000 for this local charity that we have a strong connection with.
Families built shelters out of cardboard to spent the night in and were very pleased that the heavy rain forecast held off!
Mrs Bradbury strongly believes in Oakwood pupils engaging with our local community and the school is delighted to be able to make such a good contribution to Stonepillow.