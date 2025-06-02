Oakwood School's third Big Sleepout for Chichester charity Stonepillow

By Lucy Jackson
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Oakwood families and staff started half term with a Big Sleepout to raise money for Stonepillow.

Headteacher, Mrs Clare Bradbury, took part in the Big Sleepout and is thrilled that pupils raised over £4,000 for this local charity that we have a strong connection with.

Families built shelters out of cardboard to spent the night in and were very pleased that the heavy rain forecast held off!

Mrs Bradbury strongly believes in Oakwood pupils engaging with our local community and the school is delighted to be able to make such a good contribution to Stonepillow.

Related topics:Oakwood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice