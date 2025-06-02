Oakwood School's third Big Sleepout for Chichester charity Stonepillow

Oakwood families and staff started half term with a Big Sleepout to raise money for Stonepillow.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher, Mrs Clare Bradbury, took part in the Big Sleepout and is thrilled that pupils raised over £4,000 for this local charity that we have a strong connection with.

Families built shelters out of cardboard to spent the night in and were very pleased that the heavy rain forecast held off!

Mrs Bradbury strongly believes in Oakwood pupils engaging with our local community and the school is delighted to be able to make such a good contribution to Stonepillow.