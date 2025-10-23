Our Lady Queen of Heaven RC Primary School awarded prestigious PSQM accreditation

By Michael Watson
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 16:44 BST
OLQOH pupils exploring the London Science Museumplaceholder image
Our Lady Queen of Heaven RC Primary School, Langley Green is celebrating a remarkable achievement after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM), a nationally recognised accreditation that highlights excellence in science teaching and learning.

The award, which is granted to schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to developing effective, engaging, and inclusive science education, is a testament to the school’s dedication to fostering curiosity and scientific thinking among its pupils.

The PSQM process involves a rigorous year-long programme of self-evaluation, action planning, and evidence gathering. Schools must demonstrate improvements in science leadership, teaching quality, pupil engagement, and enrichment opportunities.

Science Lead at OLQOH, Mr Michael Watson added: “We’ve worked hard to make science exciting and accessible for all our children. From a shared vision to hands-on experiments and STEM-themed events, our aim has been to ignite a lifelong love of science.”

