Our Lady Queen of Heaven RC Primary School awarded prestigious PSQM accreditation
The award, which is granted to schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to developing effective, engaging, and inclusive science education, is a testament to the school’s dedication to fostering curiosity and scientific thinking among its pupils.
The PSQM process involves a rigorous year-long programme of self-evaluation, action planning, and evidence gathering. Schools must demonstrate improvements in science leadership, teaching quality, pupil engagement, and enrichment opportunities.
Science Lead at OLQOH, Mr Michael Watson added: “We’ve worked hard to make science exciting and accessible for all our children. From a shared vision to hands-on experiments and STEM-themed events, our aim has been to ignite a lifelong love of science.”