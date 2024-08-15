Outstanding results for A Level and BTEC students at St Philip Howard Sixth Form!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 13 students at SPH have once again excelled in this year’s A Level examination. 85% of all grades achieved were A*-C, with an astonishing 33% at A*-A. These results by far surpass National Averages and rank some of the highest in SPH history!

Headline results

A*/A: 33%

A*/B: 61%

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPH Sixth Form Students Celebrate Outstanding results.

A*/C: 85%

A*/E: 99%

Tim Hulse, Headteacher commented: “I’ve watched our students grow from young children into wonderful young adults in the past seven years.

"Today’s results are everything they deserve, their hard work, determination and resilience have provided them with a solid foundation for their futures to be built on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that great exam grades are only part of what makes an outstanding school, and I assure you that each student in our Year 13 cohort leaves us as a kind, happy and well-educated individual. As a cohort they have raised over £10,000 for local charities this year, something I am immensely proud of them for.

"We never lose touch with our students, and I look forward to seeing and hearing what their futures bring. I must thank the tireless work of the entire SPH staff body, which loves and cares for all our children. Parents and Governors provide the support we need, and without this teamwork our students would not have the opportunities that lie before them.”

A mention must go to the following students who remarkably achieved A*-A grades in at least three A Levels they sat. These included Abigail Clegg, Oliver Page-Berelian, Sam Kelly, Gracie Lingwood, Aaron Mack, Zoe Edgington, Sean Savage, Isobel Stevens, Charlie Bullen, Thomas Barron, Arlen Camburn Morrissey, Joshua Hodson, Alexa Kuriakose, Christian Stoodley-Wilks, Lois Hollingworth, Lyra Halfpenny, Felix Doe, Charlie Bayley, and Joseph Lewis. Incredibly, Alice Johnstone top scored with three A*s and an A followed by Ben Richards with two A*s and two As.

SPH students are now eagerly taking up places at their Universities, Degree Apprenticeships and Colleges across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an extremely competitive field, Sophia Liu has secured a Business Degree Apprenticeship with EY, Abigail Clark a Social Research Degree Apprenticeship with the Institute of Employment Studies, and Kyan Jajua a Mechanical Engineering Degree Apprenticeship with UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Alice Johnstone has accepted her place at Kings College London to study Law, with Ben Richards going to Warwick to read Computer Science. Abigail Clegg leaves to study Medicine at UCL, while Sam Kelly will attend Loughborough to study International Business. Aaron Mack will attend Durham University, reading Classics.

Nesta McNeil, Head of Sixth Form at SPH, said: "I am incredibly proud of our Year 13 students for achieving such outstanding A Level results. This achievement is not only a testament to the hard work, dedication, and academic excellence of our students but also reflects the unwavering commitment of our staff and the immense support from parents. Together, they have ensured that every student receives the best possible education.

"What makes this year’s success even more remarkable is how our students have embodied the school's core values of kindness and social responsibility. They have made a significant impact within our community and beyond, proving that true success is measured not just by academic grades but by the positive difference we make in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we celebrate these achievements, we eagerly anticipate following the future progress of this exceptional cohort. We look forward to welcoming them back at future Alumni events and seeing the continued impact they will undoubtedly make.”

The Sixth Form at SPH is open to all students in the local area, regardless of whether they have previously studied at SPH or not. We are still accepting students from places in Sixth Form for September 2024.

Any student wishing to join the SPH Sixth Form should go to the website www.sphsixthform.co.uk, email [email protected] or come to SPH on either Thursday, August 22 or Monday, September 2. We look forward to meeting you!