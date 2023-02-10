Burgess Hill Girls has announced that it is celebrating a record year for Oxbridge applications.

Sarah Bewick, Maisie Mewis and Abi Pendlebury from Burgess Hill Girls

The school said that over 20 percent of the Upper Sixth applied with over ten percent of the year receiving offers for 2023 entry.

Upper Sixth students Abi Pendlebury, Maisie Mewis and Sarah Bewick, along Francesca Evans, who applied during her gap year, all received offers from Cambridge University.

The Upper Sixth Formers all joined Burgess Hill Girls as scholars in the Sixth and said the school’s extra support helped them get offers.

Francesca Evans from Burgess Hill Girls

Abi Pendlebury, who has an offer to study Natural Sciences at Robinson College, said: “Burgess Hill Girls set-up interviews with external teachers, which gave me a close experience to the real thing.”

Maisie Mewis, who has an offer to study History of Art at Murray Edwards College, said: “Applying to Oxbridge can be nerve-wracking, so having teachers who understand the process is really helpful.”

Sarah Bewick, who has an offer for Linguistics at Newnham College, said: “The community at Burgess Hill Girls gives lots of support, both on an academic and pastoral level.”

Francesca Evans, who received an unconditional offer to study English at Pembroke College, said this was her second time applying.

She said “Applying post-A Level was definitely an advantage for me as I had my grades secured.”

Sixth Form head Iain Regan-Smith said the students ‘thoroughly deserve their offers’.