Parents rate Robertsbridge nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in South East England

Parents have rated Little Vines Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 2,478 early years settings in South East England.

The top twenty nurseries in South East England have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Children at Little Vines Nursery

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate Little Vines Nurseryon being rated by parents as a top nursery in South East England! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Sarah Wolford, head of Little Vines Nursery said: “The Little Vines Nursery and Kindergarten Team are delighted to receive the award for being one of the top 20 Nurseries in the South East. The award reflects the most amazing early years teams dedication and commitment in supporting and challenging early learning and development.

We offer a bespoke educational experience and recognise a child's uniqueness in every step of their development. Our rich holistic curriculum is based around the children's interests as well as teacher led activities which include, woodwork, yoga, cooking, swimming , forest school and so much more.

We pride ourselves in creating positive relationships with our families and always have an open door to provide a listening ear and support in all areas of a child development and learning.

I would like to thank all of our families for sharing their reviews which have led us to receive this wonderful award!”

To see Little Vines Nursery reviews go to Cherry Pie Day Nursery, 151 Eastern Road, Brighton, East Sussex BN2 0AG | 20 Reviews

