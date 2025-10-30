Pevensey pupils celebrate success in UK-wide learning challenge

Pupils from an East Sussex school are celebrating their success after taking part in a popular, UK-wide maths and English learning challenge.

88 pupils at Pevensey & Westham CE Primary School received awards after taking part in the 2025 DoodleLearning Summer Challenge, which is designed to motivate children during the school holidays and prevent summer learning loss.

Tens of thousands of children around the UK took part in this year’s Challenge by practising maths and English for just a few minutes each day, using DoodleLearning’s award-winning programmes. Part of the Discovery Education family of services, the DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish apps create every child a unique work programme, to boost their knowledge and confidence.

The pupils from Pevensey & Westham CE Primary School were rewarded with special certificates and badges presented by their teachers in school this week.

Pevensey & Westham CE Primary School Pupils With Their Doodle Awards

Luke Paramor, Headteacher at the school said:

“Our pupils love using DoodleMaths and look forward to the Doodle Summer Challenge every year. It is a great way for them to keep learning during the school holidays and we’re really proud of all of the children who took part.”

Year 6 pupil David said: “I think DoodleMaths is great because we work towards streaks. It makes me very committed to do it every day. It really helps me get better at maths!"

Charity Lisko, Discovery Education’s Vice President for International Product, Curriculum and Content said:

“We’d like to congratulate pupils at Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School for their success in completing our DoodleLearning Summer Challenge. This year’s Challenge was our biggest yet, with hundreds of primary schools and families across the UK taking part. We’re proud to have helped so many pupils to extend their learning journey beyond the classroom this summer.”

Designed to be used for just 10 minutes a day, Discovery Education’s DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish use the latest advances in motivational psychology to make learning fun and boost pupil confidence and ability. Filled with thousands of interactive exercises and carefully crafted questions, the appsautomatically plug learning gaps and consolidate knowledge, giving children core skills that they can use in the classroom and beyond.

Find out more about how DoodleLearning’s award winning apps can help you as a parent or teacher at www.doodlelearning.com.

Explore Discovery Education’s award-winning digital learning services at www.discoveryeducation.co.uk.