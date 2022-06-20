The East Sussex pupils who took part in the Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the American Express Community Stadium

PICTURES: More than 80 Sussex school pupils at the Amex Stadium for special challenge cup learning event

More than 80 pupils from 11 Sussex primary schools completed a host of challenges during a special event at the American Express Community Stadium.

By Nicola Caines
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:55 pm

The year five and six pupils from schools across East and West Sussex took part in the inaugural Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the stadium in Falmer – the home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC) – on Monday, June 13.

Facilitated by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of BHAFC, and delivered in partnership with American Express, the one-day event forms part of a new Learn Together programme of enterprise education supported by American Express colleagues that aims to inspire and challenge young people.

Designed to build participants’ confidence across key curriculum areas: numeracy, literacy, enterprise and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), the Albion Challenge Cup event uses football themed activities to help students aged 9-11 develop skills including teamwork, resilience, communication, problem solving and decision making.

Led by AITC qualified teaching staff, challenges included: listing BHAFC players in height order from tallest to smallest, creating the most words using the letters from the name of BHAFC’s first team player Leandro Trossard, and using iPads to move Sphero Robots and robot balls around a course.

Each school’s team earned points along the way and were helped by American Express colleague volunteers. Goring Primary School earned the most points, proudly taking away the Albion Challenge Cup. All students were awarded a medal for their participation.

The participating schools were:

East Sussex:

Brackenbury Primary School, Locks Hill, Portslade, Brighton

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, The Green, Rottingdean, Brighton

Woodingdean Primary School, Warren Road, Brighton

Breakwater Academy, Valley Road, Newhaven

Cradle Hill Community Primary, Lexden Road, Seaford

Parkland Junior, Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne

West Sussex:

St Nicholas and St Mary CE Primary School, Eastern Avenue, Shoreham

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Swiss Gardens, Shoreham

Goring C of E Primary School, Mulberry Lane, Goring

Orchards Junior School, Nelson Road, Goring

The Oaks Primary School, Loppets Road, Crawley

Scroll through the photos below to see the pupils completing some of their challenges at the event.

HAVE YOU READ: New extreme activities at Brighton's British Airways i360 allow visitors to walk on the roof and drop 450ft out of the viewing pod to enjoy amazing views | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

1. The Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the American Express Community Stadium

The West Sussex pupils who took part in the Albion In The Community event at the Amex

Photo: Darren Cool

Photo Sales

2. The Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the American Express Community Stadium

Pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes school taking part in the Albion In The Community event at the Amex

Photo: Darren Cool

Photo Sales

3. The Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the American Express Community Stadium

Pupils from Swiss Gardens School in Shoreham taking part in the Albion In The Community event at the Amex

Photo: Darren Cool

Photo Sales

4. Darren Cool - 07792308722 - www.dcoolimages.com

Pupils from Parkland Junior School in Eastbourne taking part in the Albion In The Community event at the Amex

Photo: Darren Cool

Photo Sales
Amex StadiumCommunity
Next Page
Page 1 of 4