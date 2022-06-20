PICTURES: More than 80 Sussex school pupils at the Amex Stadium for special challenge cup learning event

The year five and six pupils from schools across East and West Sussex took part in the inaugural Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the stadium in Falmer – the home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC) – on Monday, June 13.
Facilitated by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of BHAFC, and delivered in partnership with American Express, the one-day event forms part of a new Learn Together programme of enterprise education supported by American Express colleagues that aims to inspire and challenge young people.
Designed to build participants’ confidence across key curriculum areas: numeracy, literacy, enterprise and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), the Albion Challenge Cup event uses football themed activities to help students aged 9-11 develop skills including teamwork, resilience, communication, problem solving and decision making.
Led by AITC qualified teaching staff, challenges included: listing BHAFC players in height order from tallest to smallest, creating the most words using the letters from the name of BHAFC’s first team player Leandro Trossard, and using iPads to move Sphero Robots and robot balls around a course.
Each school’s team earned points along the way and were helped by American Express colleague volunteers. Goring Primary School earned the most points, proudly taking away the Albion Challenge Cup. All students were awarded a medal for their participation.
The participating schools were:
East Sussex:
Brackenbury Primary School, Locks Hill, Portslade, Brighton
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, The Green, Rottingdean, Brighton
Woodingdean Primary School, Warren Road, Brighton
Breakwater Academy, Valley Road, Newhaven
Cradle Hill Community Primary, Lexden Road, Seaford
Parkland Junior, Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne
West Sussex:
St Nicholas and St Mary CE Primary School, Eastern Avenue, Shoreham
Swiss Gardens Primary School, Swiss Gardens, Shoreham
Goring C of E Primary School, Mulberry Lane, Goring
Orchards Junior School, Nelson Road, Goring
The Oaks Primary School, Loppets Road, Crawley
Scroll through the photos below to see the pupils completing some of their challenges at the event.
